Alessandra Cozzani Acquires 1,100 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,656.21).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 697.60 ($9.05) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 967.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 942.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.37) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRBY

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.