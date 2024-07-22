Alessandra Cozzani Acquires 1,100 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,656.21).
Burberry Group Stock Performance
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 697.60 ($9.05) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 967.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 942.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50).
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on BRBY
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.