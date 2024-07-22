Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.0 %

AA opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 79.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alcoa by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $858,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

