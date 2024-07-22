Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Financial Review

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akso Health Group and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $2.22 million 11.28 -$1.36 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.41 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -20.85

This table compares Akso Health Group and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56%

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Akso Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

