AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,990,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

