Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agenus by 3,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

