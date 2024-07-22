Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Alistair N. Sporck Sells 1,257 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $23,656.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

AEHR stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 2,445,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,307. The stock has a market cap of $538.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 588,953 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $14,458,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,532,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.