Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADNT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.90. 360,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Adient has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after buying an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after buying an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

