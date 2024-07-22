Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.66. Acme United has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acme United

Institutional Trading of Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 117.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.