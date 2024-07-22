Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Buys $169,412.10 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 130,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,412.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 17,716 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $23,562.28.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 521,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.