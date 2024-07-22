ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

