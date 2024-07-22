Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,246,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

