Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $478.69 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,079 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Spotify Technology worth $478,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.09. 1,782,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.