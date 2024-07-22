Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $155.58 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $155,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.71, a PEG ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

