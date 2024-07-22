Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,902,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

