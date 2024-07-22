Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after buying an additional 290,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AON by 401.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,097,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.17. 883,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,970. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.