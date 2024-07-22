Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 590,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.99 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.