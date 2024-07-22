Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 158,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $78.12. 105,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $80.79.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

