Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $98,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

