Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 350,135 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 520.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $114,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.13. 363,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

