Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 139,919 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of EMCOR Group worth $137,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EME traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.49. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.