Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,239 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

PBYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,547. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,135,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.