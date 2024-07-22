AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $64.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. AAR has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

