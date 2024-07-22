A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY opened at $7.66 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.2839 dividend. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

