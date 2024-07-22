9,840 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 403,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

