4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDMT. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $14.40 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $744.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,735.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,422,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

