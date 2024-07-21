XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

XPO stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

