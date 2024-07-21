Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Xerox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xerox by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

