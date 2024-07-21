Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.