World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $138.14 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $807.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
