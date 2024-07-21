Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $73,185,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $263.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.91. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

