Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 36,381 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Down 1.5 %

OLED traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.96. 330,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,631. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.