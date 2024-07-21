Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 133,916 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.34% of Synaptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,850. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

