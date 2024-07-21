Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 5,349 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,327,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $268.45. 793,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.69 and a 200-day moving average of $255.86. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

