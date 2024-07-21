Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $58.31 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 502,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.88.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.