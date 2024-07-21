Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,986 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.39% of Plexus worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 122,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

