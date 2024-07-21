Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $45.16 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.59% of Nextracker worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

