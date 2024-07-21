Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

