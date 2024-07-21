Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4,677.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,015 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $198,916,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after acquiring an additional 575,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,058,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935,152. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

