Walken Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,874,183 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

