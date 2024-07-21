WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

