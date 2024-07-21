Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

