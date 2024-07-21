Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

