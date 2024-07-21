Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Virtu Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.
Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on VIRT
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.