Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

VIRT stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

