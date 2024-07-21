Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.00 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001166 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

