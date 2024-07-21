Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.