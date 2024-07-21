Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after buying an additional 185,999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after buying an additional 184,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

