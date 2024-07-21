Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 631,521 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,422,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.66% of PPL worth $2,571,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 94,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,775. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

