Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 47,822 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,403,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of CME Group worth $7,191,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,631,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 533,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.