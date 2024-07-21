Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 61,316 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,184,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $6,479,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $173,692,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,347,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 264,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.74. 1,075,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,397. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

