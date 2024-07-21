Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.51 Billion Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $7,509,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. 1,537,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.43. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

